Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestant No.1: Sanjay Dutt's BIL Kumar Gaurav's Son-In-Law - The Reason For Sanju Baba Getting Replaced By Anil Kapoor As BB OTT Host?

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been in the news ever since Bigg Boss 17 found its winner in Munawar Faruqui, who is in the news for his hush-hush second wedding. Ever since the last season of Salman Khan’s reality show concluded, there have been speculations about the next digital season.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 First Contestant

Now, it has been revealed that the next installment of the OTT version will arrive at Jio Cinema soon. Names of the contestants have also been speculated. In fact, the name of the first contestant has been doing the rounds for many days.

According to speculations, the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is Bilal Amrohi. The actor played the lead alongside Pulkit Samrat in a film titled O Teri that was produced by Salman Khan‘s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and his wife Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Who Is Bilal Amrohi

Bilal’s acting career boasts of only one film – O Teri. The former actor, belongs to one of the most illustrious families in Bollywood. He is the grandson of one of Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari! Amrohi was one of the most iconic directors of the 60s.

Bilal’s father, Tajdar Amrohi, is a film producer who made Hema Malini‘s Razia Sultan. Meanwhile, Bilal’s mother, Nilofar Amrohi, is the sister of Mazhar Khan (Zeenat Aman’s ex-husband). Nilofar, at some point in time, was also rumored to be dating Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad.

Kumar Gaurav’s Son-In-Law

Bilal Amrohi is married to Saachi, the daughter of Kumar Gaurav and Namrata Dutt. So, technically, he is also the son-in-law of Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Dutt’s brother, which might have been one of the reasons why Baba did not take up the hosting duties this season of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Interestingly, after Salman Khan could not take up hosting duties for the OTT Version of the celebrity reality show, it was Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor who were the front runners to host the show. However, the Munnabhai actor might have opted out due to his closeness to Bilal Amrohi, just like how Farah Khan stayed away from Bigg Boss 16 since her brother Sajid Khan was participating.

Bilal Amrohi’s name has kept Bigg Boss OTT 3 fans intrigued, and they are already comparing his personality to that of Raquesh Bapat. It would be interesting to see Bilal’s journey if he actually participated in the show.

