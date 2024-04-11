It’s time to grab your bucket of popcorn and tune into the drama because Bigg Boss OTT 3 is coming soon. The Reality series is reportedly premiering soon, with so many new updates. One of the show’s USPs is its ability to pull in celebrities from different platforms, and if the rumors are true, then Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 might have just signed on its first confirmed contestant.

Salman Khan’s reality show has been running successfully for 17 seasons and has had two successful spin-off seasons on Bigg Boss OTT. The Mad House hosts contestants who are in the news for different reasons. Controversies, past relationships, scandals, and everything under the sun—the show takes a deep dive into everything about the contestants.

A lot of names have been circulating as the list of speculated contestants continues to grow. But reports suggest that Bigg Boss OTT 3 has signed on its first confirmed contestant and a few others.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Confirmed Contestant

According to reports, Trisha Kar Madhu, earlier known as Trisha Khan, is the first confirmed competitor on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Trisha is a Bhojpuri actress who has vast experience in Bhojpuri movies. She has performed several dance numbers in Bhojpuri films. The actress and dancer has over 1 Million Followers on Instagram. In the year 2021, details surrounding Trisha’s MMS stir leaked. Back then, she maintained that she had no idea who leaked the footage and was highly dissatisfied with the entire affair. She also went on Facebook Live to call out all of the trolls for being disrespectful and abusive to her.

According to reports, Actress Nyra Banerjee of Pisachini fame and Fitness Model Soniya Singh have also been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 3, but no new confirmation exists.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants

Potential contestants include Sana Saeed, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Arhan Behl, fitness icon Rohit Khatri, and YouTuber Thugesh.

Other names mentioned include Vicky Jain from Bigg Boss 17, actor Sheezan Khan, YouTubers, and social media personalities such as Rohit Zinjurke, Aryanshi Sharma, Sanket Upadhyay, and Tushar Silawat. Singer Sreeram Chandra, TV actress Daljeet Kaur, and YouTuber Maxtern (Sagar Thakur) have recently been added as potential participants.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Release Date

The Reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Salman Khan, will reportedly stream on Jio Cinema starting on May 15. However, an official announcement has yet to be made. Reports suggested the show would begin streaming by the end of May, but this season will start a week earlier.

Are you excited to watch the new season of Bigg Boss? Let us know your thoughts!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui Attacked With Eggs Near Minara Masjid; Police Comes To Rescue – Here’s What Went Wrong!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News