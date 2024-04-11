Rajkummar Rao’s Shahid Is Available On OTT 12 Years After Its Big Screen Release But There’s A Catch!

Rajkummar Rao is a beloved actor known for his versatile filmography. Throughout his career, Rao has been a part of many critically and commercially acclaimed films, but some films have a special place. Hansal Mehta’s association with him for the movie Shahid is golden, but the film has been considered the most underrated one. After 12 years of its initial release, the movie was finally released on OTT, but there is a catch.

Hansal Mehta‘s 2012 film Shahid is based on the life of Shahid Azmi, a lawyer and human rights activist. Rajkummar Rao plays the lead, and the film also stars Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kay Kay Menon, Prabhleen Sandhu, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Prabal Punjabi. The filmmaker recently revealed that the film is now available on streaming platforms.

The 2012 picture proved to be an essential turning point in his career. It not only got critical praise and grossed a lot of money at the box office, but Rajkummar Rao won Best Actor at the 61st National Awards.

After nearly a decade, a cut of the Rajkummar Rao film is finally available on OTT, specifically Prime Video, but there is a catch.

The movie is available for rent as a part of Amazon Prime Video’s catalog. Director Hansal Mehta posted the confirmation on X (formerly Twitter) writing, “Finally #Shahid on @PrimeVideoIN. The version that was released theatrically is available somewhere. Wonder why on rent!”

Fans of the movie and friends from the industry were very happy to see the film become available for streaming. Many reinstated their popular belief that it is one of the best films made by Hansal Mehta. And the movie is now available to stream for cinema fans worldwide.

On the work front, Hansal Mehta is currently working on Gandhi and released the first look of Bhamini Oza this morning. And Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for his next release, Srikanth, a biopic on scientist Srikanth Bolla.

