It looks like Munawar Faruqui’s controversial phase isn’t ending anytime soon. The Bigg Boss 17 winner was recently involved in an alleged raid at a hookah parlor. And now, he’s been attacked near Minara Masjid in Mumbai. Scroll below to know what happened!

Munawar is a renowned social media personality. His popularity grew immensely after he participated in Bigg Boss 17. However, things took an ugly turn after he was accused of double-timing by ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan. The third person involved was Nazila Khan, who publicly ended her relationship with the social media personality and refused to be a part of the drama. But as they say, all’s well that ends well. Faruqui took home the winner trophy of Salman Khan, hosted the show, and won back the love of the masses with his honest confessions.

Munawar Faruqui attacked by a restaurant owner

Things got heated up last night as Munawar Faruqui visited a restaurant near Minara Masjid on Mohammad Ali Road. While the crowd was all hyped up and mobbed him, another restaurant owner and his employees allegedly began attacking him out of jealousy.

Another source by Times of India claims the restaurant had invited Munawar for Iftaar but was pissed after he instead visited another restaurant. Owing to the same, the owner and his employees began pelting eggs at the Indian rapper.

A viral video shows Munawar also losing his calm and clapping back at the attackers verbally. The police officials had to take over and save him from any casualties. Take a look at the viral video below:

A resturant owner and his employs tried attacking #MunawarFaruqui

After he visited the shop of his competitor, Popularity of munawar made other party jealous thinking his business would end as Munawar visited his competitors shoppic.twitter.com/4FWVkPfycd — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) April 10, 2024

Munawar was recently detained in a raid

Only a few weeks back, Munawar Faruqui was reportedly detained in a raid at a hookah place in Mumbai. He was released by police within a few hours and mocked the incident with a cryptic post on his Instagram story.

“Tera pyaar pyaar pyaar,” read his story, hinting at Akshay Kumar‘s famous song Hookah bar from Khiladi 786.

