The previous episode of General Hospital saw Ethan Lovett returning home. Kristina was caught off-guard when Ethan showed up at her door. Willow confronted Jacinda about being near her kids. Nina received an intriguing offer from Valentin about Brennan. Laura proposed an alliance to Ezra.

From confrontations and concerns to reassurances and opinions, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around the people of Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, April 20, 2026

The first episode of the week features Ethan and Kristina catching up. Is this going to reignite their romance? When Sonny gets an unexpected visitor, who will it be? Michael gets new intel. Is this about Willow or someone else? Meanwhile, Willow is determined, while Carly is startled.

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Sonny takes a risk. Is this in regard to Justine or Danny? Curtis confronts Isaiah. Could it be related to Portia or Jordan? Ric is skeptical. But about what? Britt is thrown for a loop. Has Sidwell said something? Or Cassius? Dante pays a visit to Cullum. Is he going to get some answers from him?

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Jordan confides in Curtis. What will she share? Josslyn looks for answers. But will she find them? Gio has a surprise for Emma. How will she react to the same? Britt fears for a loved one’s safety. Is this Rocco or Brad? Lulu voices her concern. Is this about Rocco after the whole Jason debacle?

Thursday, April 23, 2026

Tracy reunites with Ethan. How will this catch-up fare? Gio and Emma go exploring. What will they find? Elizabeth visits Drew. Is this somehow about Willow? Ric seeks Alexis’s opinion. Is this about Sonny or Danny? Willow uses her influence. Could it be regarding Jacinda? Or about Drew instead?

Friday, April 24, 2026

The final episode of the week features Felicia getting disturbing news. Is this about Maxie or James? Britt wants reassurance. But from whom will she get it? Valentin issues a warning. To whom? Cassius is offended. Gio and Emma go backstage at Broadway’s Aladdin. How will the same go?

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Must Read: General Hospital: Carly Indirectly Confesses She Cares For Valentin While Ethan Reunites With Kristina & Lulu

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