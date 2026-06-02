The previous episode of General Hospital saw Nina visiting Brennan at the Turning Woods care center, where she got intel. Laura and Sonny turned to Lucas to take down Sidwell. Ric advised Tracy regarding deception. Dante confided in Elizabeth about Lulu. And lastly, Carly defended Lulu.

The drama, the confessions, the secrets, the tracking, the alliances, the shock, and more are about to elevate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 2, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 2, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Michael manipulating Willow. It is no secret that the former is actively planning to take revenge on the latter, and he already has a big scheme ready. To expose her, he is simply waiting to catch Chase and Willow when they have an affair. And he knows it’ll happen.

Even though Chase is married to Brook Lynn, Michael has noticed that Chase still has not gotten over his soft spot for Willow, and their proximity is only increasing. Catching them in the act will give him what he needs to make moves against Willow and expose her true face despite her lies.

When he tries to manipulate Willow, is it going to work? Up next, Elizabeth makes a confession. Lulu overheard Elizabeth’s conversation with Dante and has been wondering how she got so entwined in this Rocco situation. When Lulu asks Elizabeth about it, what will the latter reveal to the former?

Elsewhere, Cullum delivers grim news. But to whom? And what exactly will this be about? When Nina makes her allegiance clear, is this going to lead to more drama? After all, thanks to Brennan, Nina just found out that Carly and Valentin are romantically involved, and he has been hiding in her attic.

She was shocked and is now ready for a chat with Valentin. Is she going to ask him questions or try to prove that she is on his side? Is Valentin set to consider it, or will she see through her? And lastly, Sidwell is blindsided. But by whom? What news has he gotten that will leave him so surprised?

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Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers (June 1, 2026): Nina Visits Brennan, Ric Advises Tracy, While Dante Confides In Elizabeth

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