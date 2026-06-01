The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw the aftermath of Lexie being brought back from the dead. Paulina’s and Abe’s story came to a pause while Theo, Lexie, and Abe rejoiced to be reunited as a family. EJ was hypnotized by Marlena in a tryst to get some of his memories while Eli comforted Lani.

The drama, the secrets, the worries, the plotting, the romances, the tricks, and the fights are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 1, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 1, 2026

The first episode of the week features Lexie persuading Abe. It has been quite a whirlwind to have her back from the dead, but Lexie’s son, Theo, and her husband before she died, Abe, have been doing everything they can to make sure she returns home healthy, happy, and quite comfortable.

But how long will this happy family reunion last? Especially with Paulina still on Abe’s mind? And what does Lexie convince Abe of? On the other hand, Paulina supports Chanel. The latter has been actively trying to keep all of her troubles away from her mother in light of the Lexie and Abe drama.

Chanel does not want to burden her mother with more emotional turmoil, and so she hasn’t shared her biopsy results with her. But when Paulina supports her daughter, has Chanel finally shared the truth with her? Up next, Gabi makes Philip an offer. But will it even work with how angry he is?

Ever since she confessed that she was the one who exposed the forged letter’s reality to the other DiMeras, their romance was cut short. Phillip was baffled and furious and asked her to move out. Gabi is heartbroken and knows Philip is right to be hurt. When she makes an offer, what will he say?

Will he listen and consider it, or will he refuse to entertain anything pitched by Gabi after the betrayal? And then lastly, Cat asks EJ for a favor. What is it going to be and how will he react to it? Will he make things happen?

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