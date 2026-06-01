The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Nick collapsing due to his addiction, leaving the Newmans worried and scrambling to help him. Meanwhile, Kyle told Jack that Diane has been missing. Adam got jealous after Billy told him about Sally’s pregnancy and their engagement.

The drama, the worries, the jealousy, the plotting, the changes, the mess, and more are about to get heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 1, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 1, 2026

The first episode of the week features Victor bargaining with Nikki. The two may have undergone various troubles over the years, but the tension at the moment has been brutal. Not only are they never on the same page, their egos are clashing. Regardless of that, the needs of the family always win.

To help Nick, they managed to come together temporarily, and it seems now Victor has another bargain for Nikki. Is this also about their son Nick? Or is this about their estranged marriage? How will she react to what he pitches? Meanwhile, Jack worries about Diane’s absence from Genoa City.

Kyle just told him that Diane has not come to the office in days, and even her room has not been slept in at all. This has caused Jack to go into worry mode as he wonders where she might be and if she could be in danger. Is this going to cause Jack to begin finding her? Will he be able to or not?

He is already carrying a lot of guilt in his heart due to the Patty drama, so it won’t take him long to take action regarding Diane. And lastly, Nick leads the charge to jog Matt Clark’s memory. But will this land him in even more trouble? Because remembering will only lead to a resurgence in his hate.

What will Nick’s attempts cause? Will he be successful, or will Matt fail to remember who he is and what his original plan was? Stay tuned for more.

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