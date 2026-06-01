The previous week on General Hospital saw Curtis being adamant about his delusional theories regarding Isaiah, Ric checked in on Elizabeth and noted her adoration for Dante, Michael got suspicious about Brook Lynn while Lulu and Dante decided to work together to track their son Rocco.

The drama, the doubts, the planning, the betrayals, the chaos, the mess, the proximity, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 1, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 1, 2026

The first episode of the week features Nina visiting Brennan at Turning Woods. She is the reason he was admitted to the care center in the first place, after all. Nina injected Brennan with Drew’s dose even though she was aiming for Valentin. And now Brennan can’t speak or move at all.

Just like Drew. And so Nina is visiting Brennan and sharing with him how he has nobody but her to rely on. Will her unnecessary care for him bring them closer together? On the other hand, Laura and Sonny turn to Lucas.

The two have worked together against Sidwell’s blackmailing for weeks.

But now Sonny has decided to use Pascal to eliminate the threat of Sidwell. He just found out that Pascal helped Sidwell in killing Dalton off and now he wants to use the intel to his benefit. Lucas stays at Wyndemere which is why they are considering recruiting him as part of their plan against Sidwell.

But will this work out or land Lucas in big trouble? Elsewhere, Ric advises Tracy. The latter is sick of Sidwell interfering in Deception and wants to cut him off. And so she is asking Ric for legal help. What advice will she get from the lawyer? And will this help her throw Sidwell out of Deception?

When Dante confides in Liz, is this about Rocco? After all, the two did put things together, and their brainstorming has also led to a strong bond. What is he about to confess to her? And then lastly, Carly defends Lulu.

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