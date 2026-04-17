After years of waiting, Ethan Lovett is back home and is being reprised by Nathan Dean, who previously went by Nathan Parsons. The actor is happy to be back on General Hospital after being away for six long years. With the character back on the canvas, here’s what the fans can expect from this.

General Hospital: Ethan Lovett Is Back, Here’s What To Expect From Nathan Dean’s Return

During a conversation with TV Insider, the actor revealed that when he found out about the death of Anthony Geary, the actor who played Ethan’s father Luke Spencer, he wanted to come back and do something. “Just to sort of pay my respects for everything he did for me,” he further explained.

And that was the same time he was approached by the team for a return. “I credit Tony with the fact that we were able to create our family dynamic and really establish who Luke and Ethan were and how these characters are kind of gray area characters,” Nathan stated, referring to Anthony’s impact.

He said the father-and-son duo was neither good nor bad but a bit of both. “It is really fun to jump back into that. I’ve noticed in the writing, it’s definitely giving Ethan a little bit more of an edge now, which I like. It’s been really fun to work with that,” he teased about what’s to come ahead.

While the role remains the same, a different version of Ethan can be expected. After all, people change and evolve over time, and so do characters. With all the mysterious happenings around town, the audience is intrigued to find out why he is back, because it’s not just a random visit.

“This is such a wonderful place to have as a world to dive back into when you can, and I’m just very grateful that I was able to do this,” Nathan said. He also spoke about whether Ethan’s mother, Holly, will also be back in town after being off-screen for the last year. “We’ll see,” the soap star replied.

He finally concluded, “That’s definitely been brought up as a possibility. I don’t think they’ve written that far ahead yet, but it would be amazing to reconnect with her.” It remains to be seen if Holly Sutton will be back, too. Especially with the show expected to pay tribute to Tristan Rogers this year.

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