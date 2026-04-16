The drama on The Young and the Restless is focused on multiple plots, one of them being the Las Vegas storyline involving Adam, Nick, Riza, and Matt. The two brothers went to track Matt down and were trying to get Riza to give them some key intel. But things turned dark and twisted really soon.

Matt kidnapped Nick, and now it’s up to Adam to save him. In addition to that, Chelsea flew over to check on Adam after he ignored her calls. Now she is set to find out that Adam kissed Riza behind her back. Mark Grossman, who plays Adam, shed some light on how it will affect Adam and Chelsea.

The Young & The Restless: Mark Grossman On If Vegas Cheating Will Cause Rift Between Adam & Chelsea

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actor revealed that it is no secret that Chelsea does not want Adam involved in this mess and risk ruining their romance. But Adam had to do it, and even though he tried to reassure her, it’s not as easy as it seems. He is worried about it himself.

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“What happens in Vegas should stay in Vegas, but I don’t think that’s gonna happen. I don’t think anything is gonna stay in Vegas. So yeah, it’s just a tough rope to walk there,” Mark joked about Adam cheating on Chelsea with Riza. But he still believes the couple can weather whatever this is.

He added that, considering Chelsea’s own con woman past, Adam would hope to get some understanding and forgiveness from her. “I think Adam and Chelsea are strong enough, but it just gets really sticky,” he expressed. “We’ve all done shady things. We all have checkered pasts,” Mark mused.

But it’s not as easy as that. Fans are wondering if Adam would want more out of the sparks with Riza. “Who knows what will happen when he comes back to Genoa City. It possibly could linger,” the 39-year-old stated about the temptation. Adam’s and Chelsea’s reunion was based on cheating, too.

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It remains to be seen which path Adam will go and if he will revisit some of his darker shades from the sordid past. “There’s always the possibility that something can go off the rails with a character like Adam. The train can always fall off the tracks at any time,” Mark concluded about the same.

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