The drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been massive, and the dynamics on the reality show are ever-changing. Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, and Amanda Frances starred in this new edition, and the chaos was plenty.

Now it’s time for the women to return for the much-awaited reunion, and the fans can expect plenty of arguments, accusations, and entertainment. Here is what we know about the three-part RHOBH reunion, including all of the premiere dates and what to expect from each episode of the exciting event.

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 15 Reunion Guide

The reunion of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 will premiere on April 23, 2026, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Alongside the episodes, extended and uncensored versions of the reunion will also be available to stream the very next day on Peacock. Here’s what you can look forward to this time.

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RHOBH Season 15 Reunion, Part I

Part one of the reunion airs on April 23, 2026. The women of RHOBH are ready to resolve the issues caused this season, but some “remain doubtful” after the charged season. Rachel is questioned about a friend “whose professional credentials sound oddly familiar.” How will she deal with it?

Meanwhile, Erika reflects on her failed marriage and the new joy caused by her new relationship. Dorit gets asked questions about her finances while Bozoma “confronts Amanda over disparaging comments made about her business” in the media. What will happen when Amanda explains her side?

RHOBH Season 15 Reunion, Part II

Part two of the Beverly Hills reunion airs on April 30, 2026. Bozoma and Amanda continue to clash while Jennifer arrives high on fashion. Kathy’s “unconventional diet tips” lead to confusion and laughter. Kyle talks about her love life and the future of her marriage while Erika and Dorit fight it out.

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RHOBH Season 15 Reunion, Part III

Part three of the Beverly Hills reunion airs on May 7, 2026. The reunion’s last part sees the discussions and equations reaching a breaking point. Sutton’s loyalty is questioned while Kyle confronts Bozoma. And then last but not least, Erika, Kyle, and Dorit have a face-off. What will it lead to?

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