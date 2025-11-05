The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills remains one of the most dramatic, fun, and posh editions of the Real Housewives franchise. The reality show is all set to air its 15th season soon, and the women are not backing down from some major drama, chaos, questions, tears, parties, and moments.

Be it Kyle hinting at her bisexuality or the women encouraging her to move on from Mauricio. From Dorit having a conversation with Mauricio about PK, to Bozoma going through her own struggles. There’s plenty to look forward to as the women walk out, dance around, and fight through it all.

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 15: Premiere Date

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will premiere with a supersized episode on December 4, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Every new episode will be available to stream the very next day on Peacock.

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 15: Cast Details Ft. Returning Faces & New Additions

The cast members this season include returning faces Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, and Dorit Kemsley. They will be joined by newbies Rachel Zoe and Amanda Frances. Garcelle Beauvais left the show after last season and will no longer be seen on the edition.

Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton are back as friends. They will be joined by Natalie Swanston Fuller as the newest friend. In addition, Faye Resnick, Adrienne Maloof, and Denise Richards will make guest appearances throughout the season to stir up drama and have some fun.

More About Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 15

As per the official description, this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will feature “fresh starts, major fallouts, and unforgettable adventures.” They “jet set across the globe, from the surf lodges of the Hamptons to the rocks of Sedona and the sun-drenched villas of Florence.”

It continues, “They strengthen their bonds and indulge along the way, but the highs prove temporary.” The synopsis concludes, “Beneath the gloss and glamour, old wounds reopen as shifting alliances take shape and the women find that loyalty is never guaranteed in the picturesque 90210.”

The trailer of the season showcases the women having chats about their love life and future, wanting to have a “hot girl summer” and navigating the ups and downs of friendships, drama, rivalries, accusations, and more. But how far will they take the drama, and how will it impact the group’s bonds?

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills First Look

