November is here, Halloween is gone, and it’s time for Christmas! Here’s what this means for some soap couples on The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, and General Hospital.

What To Expect From Young & Restless, Bold & Beautiful, Days Of Our Lives & General Hospital Couples

The Bold and the Beautiful

Electra Forrester and Will Spencer fight for their relationship against all odds. Is Luna Nozawa’s pregnancy going to cause cracks between them?

Carter Walton reevaluates his relationship with Daphne Rose. Is he going to get serious with her, or will Hope and Liam’s engagement cause a mess?

Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester settle into wedded bliss. How long will this last, and will Taylor Hayes’ romantic life lead to some friction?

Deacon Sharpe realizes that he and Taylor Hayes have more in common than he once thought. Will the two give their romance a try, or will they try to maintain boundaries, forcing him to eventually reunite with Sheila Carter?

Hope Logan and Liam Spencer celebrate their reconciliation. How will the wedding planning fare? Will they meet Thomas Forrester or not?

The Young and the Restless

Family and friends gather around for Danny Romalotti and Christine Blair’s nuptials. Will this be a smooth ride, or will there be drama galore?

Claire Newman finds herself torn between Kyle Abbott and Holden Novak. Who will she choose? Will Kyle’s attempts work, or will Holden be picked?

Daniel Romalotti and Tessa Porter fight temptation. Will the two be able to keep their attraction away? Or will that kiss eventually lead to more? What does this mean for Tessa’s estranged marriage with Mariah Porter?

Victoria Newman and Nate Hastings reignite their friendship. Is this going to be another fling? And then lastly, Phyllis Summers and Cane Ashby play a game of cat and mouse. What does this mean for him and Lily Winters?

Days Of Our Lives

Sami Brady reveals at the gala that she is engaged. But who is the one she is engaged to? And how will EJ DiMera react to this surprising news?

Xander Kiriakis interrupts a close moment between Brady Black and Sarah Horton. Is this going to cause some serious jealousy on Xander’s part?

Philip Kiriakis and Gabi Hernandez share some romantic moments at the Brady pub trivia night alongside Steve Johnson and Kayla Johnson.

General Hospital

Dante Falconeri opens up to Lulu Spencer while Sonny Corinthos and Justine Turner share a charged moment. Is there any hope for them?

Michael Corinthos has a dinner date with Jacinda Bracken. Is this only to secure his alibi? Ava Jerome and Jenz Sidwell’s flirtation deepens. But what exactly will this new bond mean for his equation with Lucy Coe?

Brook Lynn Quartermaine confronts Harrison Chase. Is this about Willow Tate? Marco Rios asks Lucas Jones to move in with him at Wyndemere.

