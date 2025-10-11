The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny questioning Lulu. On the other hand, Willow briefed Drew about Michael’s supervised visits plan. Meanwhile, Michael opened up to Ronnie. Jordan was threatened after Drew had a chat with her. And then lastly, Lucas played matchmaker.

From discussions and advice to connections and confessions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 13, 2025

The first episode of the week features Sonny being on high alert. Is this in regard to Sidwell? Kai and Trina play detectives. But will this plan be a flop or a success? Chase vents to Brook Lynn. Is it because of the case? Drew presses Willow. Then there are Curtis and Portia, who discuss their future.

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

When Nina is in the hot seat, who is putting her on the spot? Next, Willow believes the worst of Michael. Ric dreams of Elizabeth while Sidwell throws his power around. Ava and Kristina try to turn the page. Will it even work?

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Tracy gets legal advice, but from whom? Is it going to be Alexis or Diane? Cody makes a shocking discovery. What exactly could it be? Molly confides in Dante. Is it about Cody or Ric? Gio makes an unlikely connection, but with whom? Brennan demands answers. Is it from Josslyn or Vaughn?

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Jason makes a confession. Is it related to Britt? Anna comes to a startling realization. Could it be about the case? When Felicia confides in Elizabeth, is it about Nathan and James? Charlotte receives a warning while Cody gets a pleasant surprise. What new drama is about to unfold soon?

Friday, October 17, 2025

The final episode of the week features Carly doing some digging. Will she finally discover that Josslyn is in the WSB because of Brennan? Britt asks for a favor while Nathan questions Dante. Brook Lynn is uneasy. Is it about Chase? Or something else? And lastly, Anna seeks out Brennan.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Rachel Is Questioned By Marlena, Jeremy Advises Chad, While Stephanie & Alex Plan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News