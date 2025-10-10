The previous episode of General Hospital saw Dante and Anna comparing their notes regarding the case. Nathan made a massive declaration. On the other hand, someone’s alibi crumbled. Josslyn fudged the truth to Carly about the Vaughn and WSB situation. And then lastly, Britt lashed out.

The lies, the drama, the chaos, the secrets, the confrontations, and the danger are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 10, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 10, 2025

The final episode of the week features Sonny questioning Lulu. What is this about? Could it be related to Rocco and Britt or Charlotte and Valentin? Will this change anything about the dynamics? How will Lulu respond to Sonny’s questions? Up next, Willow briefs Drew. Is this about Michael?

Will she tell Drew how Michael suggested that Willow can visit the kids in a supervised manner? The other option was obviously no contact with Wiley and Amelia. And that’s not something Willow wants. But the catch is that Drew is not allowed to visit the kids. Is this what Willow is sharing with him?

How will Drew respond to this condition by Michael? Meanwhile, Michael opens up to Ronnie. What is this about? Is he sharing details about the Willow and Drew drama or something else? How will Veronica “Ronny” Bard react? Especially when she is actually the newest member of the family?

It was only a few days ago that everyone found out she is Monica’s sister. Up next, Jordan is threatened. Drew has been targeting residents around town for the longest time, and his shooting hasn’t deterred his agendas either. His next target seems to be Jordan. After all, she is close to Curtis.

Drew and Curtis used to be best friends once, but are now enemies, and so anyone close to him is automatically someone Drew wants to blackmail and use. What new drama is about to happen? How exactly will Jordan respond to Drew and his pathetic ultimatums? Will Curtis get involved or not?

Meanwhile, Lucas plays matchmaker, but for whom? When Tracy accuses Ronnie, is a feud brewing between them? How will Ronnie respond to this? And then lastly, Michael has a heart-to-heart with Curtis. What cards does the former have up his sleeve? Are the two chatting about Drew’s drama?

