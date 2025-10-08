The previous episode of General Hospital saw Anna and Chase serving a search warrant. On the other hand, Alexis warned Sonny while Gio made a big decision about his relationship with Emma. Next, Britt played hardball with Josslyn. And lastly, Portia got some life-changing news.

The drama, confusion, blackmail, changing dynamics, and tension will escalate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 8, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Willow being distraught. What exactly is this about? Is it related to Drew? Or is this about Wiley and Amelia? How will this change things? Especially Michael’s decision to not let Willow meet the kids? Up next, Carly visits Elizabeth. Is this because of the warning?

After all, Carly did threaten Drew not long before he was shot, which is why the police see her as a key suspect. Anna even questioned Carly about the same thing, but Carly had Brennan as her alibi. Regardless, it’s not easy to fake an alibi, especially for someone like Brennan, who is the WSB head.

Is this why Carly is visiting Elizabeth? For a chat about this whole mess? Will she get some answers from Liz? Next, Curtis relays a theory to Portia. Now that Drew has nothing to hold over their heads, he cannot blackmail Curtis or Portia. But something even more harrowing is already happening.

Portia’s worries are never-ending, and the latest one is that she is pregnant. But what’s worse is that she doesn’t even know if Curtis is the father of the baby or Isaiah. Elsewhere, Brennan meets with Josslyn. Is this a quick chat about the recent mission, or is he set to give her a new WSB assignment?

When Chase makes a revelation, what could it be about? Is this regarding the case? Has he found some key intel? And then last but definitely not least, Britt has questions, and she wants answers. Is this about Nathan or about Jason? She recently came back to town and is easing back into life.

Be it her living situation or a job at the hospital. However, she also has bigger problems to attend to. What new drama and mess is she involved in? Keep watching General Hospital to find out!

