The previous episode of General Hospital saw Sonny making a brand-new connection. On the other hand, Carly is interrogated. Ava has great timing, but what could it be about? Elizabeth confronts Britt. How will this go? And last but not least, Tracy makes a vow. Is this about Monica?

From will readings and shocking news to theories and home returns, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 6, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Monica’s will being read. What dramatic consequences will happen post that? On the other hand, Drew is on the warpath while Britt is thrown. When Josslyn returns to town, what will happen? Then there’s Isaiah, who seeks out Portia.

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

When Anna and Chase serve a search warrant, will they get some fresh intel? Alexis warns Sonny while Gio makes a big decision. When Britt plays hardball, who is this related to? And then there’s Portia, who gets some big life-changing news. Is she pregnant after her trysts with Isaiah and Curtis?

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Willow is distraught. Is this about Drew? Carly visits Elizabeth while Curtis relays a theory to Portia. Brennan meets with Joss. Will he complain or appreciate her work for the WSB? Chase makes a revelation. Is this about the case? Has he discovered something crucial to identify the culprit?

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Dante and Anna compare notes. What have they discovered now? Nathan makes a declaration. What revelation is it going to be? Someone’s alibi crumbles. Who will it be? Is it going to be Michael? Josslyn fudges the truth. Is she hiding something? When Britt lashes out, is it against Jason?

Friday, October 10, 2025

The final General Hospital episode of the week features Sonny questioning Lulu. Up next, Willow briefs Drew. And then there’s Michael, who opens up to Ronnie. Meanwhile, Jordan is threatened. And lastly, Lucas plays matchmaker.

