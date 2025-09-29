The previous week on General Hospital saw Monica Quartermaine being revealed to have passed away and everyone gathering to honor her and pay their respects at her memorial service. Nathan was revealed to be alive and then a mysterious woman showed up at the Quartermaine family crypt.

The drama, the emotions, the nostalgia, the plotting and the guilt was quite overwhelming but it will only elevate the drama soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 29, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: September 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features Tracy giving an icy welcome. The mystery woman in the crypt is none other than Veronica Bard and Tracy is not in favor of being warm to her. She wants to know why Veronica is in the crypt and what she wants. Will she get the answers she is hoping for?

Up next, Alexis is in danger. What is this about? Will she be able to protect herself? Meanwhile, Nina delivers shocking news. Liesl has come rushing over to the hospital after Nina asked her to. And now it’s time for the big reveal. Britt would also want to be there for when she reveals the truth.

Nina was hoping to gather the family to share what has happened but it’s not a reunion of Britt and Liesl after that tense fight. Instead, it’s to tell them that Nathan is alive. How will Liesl react to her son also being alive days after she found out her daughter Britt was alive. And how will Britt react?

She may have faked her death two years ago but she thought her brother Nathan was dead. And now it has been revealed that he has been alive all this while as well. On the other hand, Anna gets new evidence in Drew’s shooting. What new intel has she found that will help her crack this case?

Who could it be about? Elsewhere, Michael tries to shore up his alibi. He has got Jacinda to create a story and set up his alibi for when Drew was shot. But it looks like the cops did not believe it as much. This has caused Michael to do some more work to convince the police where he was then.

Then there’s Felicia who tells Spinelli that James deserves to know the truth about his father Nathan being alive. Lastly, Willow finally introduces herself to her back-from-the-dead uncle Nathan. How will this meeting go?

