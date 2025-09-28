Salman Khan will return to Bigg Boss 19 in tonight’s Weekend ka Vaar episode. Last night, the superstar called out Amaal Mallik and other contestants for their actions. Additionally, he brought Gauahar Khan to the show to provide reality checks to Amaal and Awez Dabar. Meanwhile, a major elimination is on the cards. So, who would be evicted from the house in the fifth week? The answer may surprise you!

Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Likely To Be Evicted On Week 5?

After suffering a loss in the commentary task, Team Pranit More was nominated for this week’s eviction. The list includes Pranit, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, and Ashnoor Kaur. According to BBTak, Awez Darbar will bid farewell to the house, marking the end of his journey in Bigg Boss Season 19. Awez’s partner, Nagma Mirajkar, was also evicted from the house earlier this season.

🚨 BREAKING! Awez Darbar has been EVICTED from #BiggBoss19 house. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 26, 2025

If the sources are accurate, Awez will be next in line to leave the house. There are also speculations about Neelam Giri facing eviction as part of a double elimination. We have already seen that Natalia and Nagma were also eliminated as part of a double elimination. So, this scenario might come true again in tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss 19: What Other Rumored Twists Can Be Expected On Weekend Ka Vaar?

After speculation surfaced about Neelam Giri’s eviction, BBInsiderHQ reported that the Bhojpuri star was in a secret room after being eliminated from the house. However, this report is not yet credible, but we have previously seen Farhana Bhatt and Nehal Chudasama return to the house from a secret room after elimination.

So, if a double eviction occurs, it’s probable that only Awez leaves the house, and the makers shift Neelam to the secret room. As of now, these reports can only be considered as rumors. Fans will be able to know the results of the actual elimination during the Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

