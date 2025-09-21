Bigg Boss 19 is currently on the edge of successfully concluding its week 4. The show has not only brought heated arguments and conflicts among housemates but also heartwarming moments of friendship and love angles. Among other contestants, the bond between Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj has grabbed everyone’s attention.

Ashoor & Abhisek’s views on bonding

In one of the episodes, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama tried to poke Ashnoor and Abhishek closer. Baseer asked Ashnoor if she had ever been in a relationship. She said no. Then, Nehal suggested Abhishek could be her first. Ashnoor didn’t agree with her statement and explained that she only sees him as a best friend.

She didn’t notice but he fall so hard on her cuteness at that moment❤️❤️Ashnoor made Abhishek fall without doing anything😭#AbhishekBajaj #AshnoorKaur #Abhinoor #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/sSUdGwiLbD — it’s_me_Ayushi🔥 (@Ayushi339427191) September 20, 2025

Nehal and Baseer encouraged her, saying friendship can sometimes turn into more, but Ashnoor stayed firm, insisting that she keeps friendship and romance separate.

When asked about his feelings, Abhishek also said they are just best friends. Still, their closeness did not go unnoticed. Fans and housemates kept talking about the growing bond. For instance, Awez Darbar is happy for them, while Amaal Malik accused Ashnoor of taking advantage of Abhishek’s feelings.

Why Salman Khan scolded Ashnoor on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar

Ashnoor claimed she sacrificed her chance at captaincy so that Abhishek could become captain. This was brought up in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Salman Khan made it abundantly clear that Abhishek won the captaincy purely based on merit. Salman counselled Abhishek to be careful of friendships in the house and lovingly reminded Abhishek that there are no friends during nominations.

Salman ne di Abhishek ko salaah, kya badlega ab woh apna raasta? 🤔 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. Watch Now: https://t.co/53fP5xc5bp pic.twitter.com/dsQl9Tw76l — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 21, 2025

While people have brought up all of this, Ashnoor and Abhishek’s chemistry continues to mesmerize the gharwalas and audiences. Their conversations, symbols of support, and lighthearted flirting have helped make their bond one of the most noticed relationships in Bigg Boss 19.

With more episodes on the way, the audience is waiting to see if their relationship stays as a close friendship or if it develops into one of the most remarkable love stories of the season.

For more such stories, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Who Will Be Evicted In Week 4?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News