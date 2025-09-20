Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and the tension inside the house is expected to reach new heights. Recently, some voting trends hint at which contestant might leave the house. Week 4 nominations include Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More. These contestants have received very few votes during the save task, which puts them at risk for this week’s elimination.

What To Expect From Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode?

According to X handle Livefeed Updates, in the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the housemates will take part in a fun task where they will put black paint on each other’s faces and assign titles like Villain, Hero, Heroine, and Double Role.

#WeekendKaVaar Updates!!

Housemates were assigned a fun task where they had to tag each other with different titles such as Villain, Double Role, Hero, Heroine, Hero’s Side Actor, Villain’s Chamcha (Via Film Window) — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 19, 2025

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will step in to scold and guide the contestants. Abhishek Bajaj will be warned for being too aggressive during the task. Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna will face a caution for staying inactive and not participating properly.

Farhana will be asked to mimic two housemates, and Gaurav’s feedback will earn him a warning from Salman. Moreover, Ashnoor Kaur will be questioned about her claim that she sacrificed the captaincy for Abhishek, and Salman will clarify that Abhishek won it on his own. He will also advise Abhishek to carefully judge his friendships in the house, reminding him that no one is truly a friend during nominations.

#WeekendKaVaar Updates!! Salman scolded #AshnoorKaur because she was claiming that she made Abhishek captain by sacrificing.

Salman showed a video and said, “Abhishek became the captain on his own…Tumne koi sacrifice nahi kiya” #BiggBoss19 — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 19, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Week 4 Eviction

Following the task, tension will increase as the eviction results are announced. Early reports suggested that Pranit More would leave the house, but later, it was clarified that he is safe. Instead, Nehal Chudasama will reportedly be evicted and sent to the secret room.

#Exclusive !!

(Secret Room Twist)

The News of #PranitMore‘s Eviction is not True..he is not Evicted…#NehalChudasma is Evicted & Sent to Secret Room!! — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 19, 2025

Moreover, Big Boss Voting Trends show that Nehal has received the lowest number of votes, making her the most likely contestant to exit this week. Meanwhile, the remaining nominated housemates, Baseer, Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Pranit, will continue to compete in the game.

Additionally, this Weekend Ka Vaar will feature special guests Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, and Urfi Javed, bringing extra energy to the episode. Consequently, viewers will witness drama, entertainment, and unexpected moments in the forthcoming episode.

