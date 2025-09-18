Nagma Mirajkar exited the Bigg Boss 19 house on the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode. Her departure left many fans emotional. During her time in the house, she impressed everyone with her calm and composed nature, even in challenging circumstances.

Though her run was cut shorter than anticipated, she still managed to stay in the limelight. Nagma shared about her romance with long-time boyfriend Awez Darbar after exiting the house.

Nagma Mirajkar Shares Wedding Plans

In a recent chat, Nagma revealed that she and Awez will sit down and discuss their wedding after she settles back home. She mentioned that nothing will happen before December as she is still recovering from illness. According to India Forums, she said, “It has only been a day or two since I came back. I myself was unwell at home. But we are going to talk about it soon. Whatever happens will only be after December, so you all will get to know soon enough.”

ke dil abhi bhara nahi 🥀 i never thought i will be out so soon. apologies to my fans if i disappointed them.. I wasn’t at my best health-wise, but even in that, I discovered so much about myself.. these are lessons I’ll carry with me forever. being part of this journey was one… pic.twitter.com/ANM3I2PlRd — Nagma Mirajkar 🍓 (@nagmamirajkar) September 15, 2025

Addressing rumours about Awez and claims by another contestant about having a close bond with him, Nagma confirmed that those stories are not true. She said that they had made up and agreed to marry each other before going into Bigg Boss. At this moment, they are just concentrating on their future together and not on outside distractions.

Nagma Mirajkar’s Emotional Farewell From Bigg Boss

During a recent double eviction, Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek were shown the exit. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode, hosted by Farah Khan, showed housemates shocked and emotional at their departure. Awez was clearly disturbed while bidding farewell to Nagma, who termed her experience in Bigg Boss as unforgettable, with laughter, tears, and special moments that she would never forget.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nagma Mirajkar (@nagmamirajkar)

She also discussed her connection with other housemates and showed her support towards Awez, who still managed to stay in the game. Nagma thanked fans for the love and support, as their appreciation made her experience feel collective. She called her eviction a chapter she will always cherish rather than the end of her story.

For now, Nagma hinted that wedding discussions will begin after December, giving fans hope about her future with Awez.

For more such stories, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19: Five Contestants Nominated For Week 4 After Shocking Twist

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News