Bigg Boss 19 is slowly and steadily progressing amidst TRP and viewership. In three weeks, the show has climbed the popularity charts, and so have the contestants. While not everyone was a social media star and used to have limited visibility before they entered the show, now everyone is enjoying the attention!

After three weeks, we decided to rank the stars as per their current Instagram followers since now everyone had a fair chance to showcase their talent on the show. From here, it would be interesting to chart everyone’s growth on social media over the weeks.

Kunickaa Sadanand – Least Followers!

Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand currently has the fewest followers on Instagram amongst all the participants of Bigg Boss 19. Interestingly, when everyone walked into the show, it was Zeishan Qadri who admitted having 40K followers on social media, which was probably the least count!

Awez Darbar – The Social Media Star!

Awez Darbar leads this chart with a whopping 30.7 million followers. His girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, who was eliminated from the show this week, enjoys 8 million followers. Meanwhile, Awez is followed by Ashnoor Kaur with 10 million followers at number 2. However, the difference between their followers is vast

Check out the Instagram follower count of all the contestants of Bigg Boss 19 after three weeks.

17. Kunickaa Sadanand: 178K

16. Zeishan Qadri: 217K

15. Nehal Chudasma: 268K

14. Farrhana Bhatt: 308K

13. Praneet More: 603K

12. Abhishek Bajaj: 539K

11. Shehbaz Badesha: 1 Million

10. Gaurav Khanna: 1.3 Million

9. Baseer Ali: 1.6 Million

8. Natalia Janoszek: 1.9 Million (Eliminated, Week 1)

7. Tanya Mittal: 3 Million

6. Amaal Mallik: 4.3 Million

5. Neelam Giri: 5.2 Million

4.Mridul Tiwari: 6.1 Million

3. Nagma Mirajkar: 8 Million (Eliminated, Week 1)

2. Ashnoor Kaur: 10.2 Million

1. Awez Darbar: 30.7 Million

