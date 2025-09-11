Salman Khan’s most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 19, is getting more entertaining with each passing day. As Baseer Ali’s captaincy came to an end, the housemates geared up for a new challenge inside the house. After back-to-back rounds, another housemate finally emerged as the new captain of the house.

Team Red Vs Team Blue

The house was divided into two groups for the competition. Team Red had Pranit, Mridul, Abhishek, Awez, Amaal, Tanya, Farrhana, and Ashnoor. Team Blue included Kunickaa, Baseer, Neelam, Zeishan, Gaurav, Shehbaz, Nagma, Nehal, and Nataliya.

The first task was Writer and Duster, where one contestant had to write reasons against the rival team’s captaincy while the other had to wipe them off. Abhishek and Amaal took charge of Red, while Nehal and Baseer represented Blue. The round was filled with aggressive moments, even leading to arguments, but eventually Team Red won.

Captaincy Task Full Detail!!

(BB Sports Complex) 🔴 Team Red :- Pranit, Mridul, Abhishek, Avez, Amaal , Tanya, Farhana & Ashnoor 🔵 Team Blue :- Kunica, Baseer, Neelam , Zeishan , Gaurav, Shehbaz, Nagma, Nehal & Nataliya 👉Round 1 :- Writer & Duster Each team picks 1… — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 10, 2025

However, it is important to note that yesterday, the housemaster canceled the task due to aggression and fighting, but today it was resumed.

In round 2, Team Blue includes Awez, Mridul, Tanya, Ashnoor, and Farrhana. Meanwhile, Team Red includes Neelam, Nagma, Baseer, Shehbaaz, and Zeishan. The second task tested speed and presence of mind as housemates had to form words using letters printed on T-shirts. Along with this, Bigg Boss asked sharp questions like “Who is the fake member,” “Who is unhygienic,” and “Who is the most toxic.”

Round 2 Questions! Question :- (Who is the Fake Sadsya)

Team Blue: Tanya

Team Red: Nehal → Team Red Wins .. Question :- Unhygienic Member → Blue: Abhishek | Red: Shehbaaz → Red Wins Question:- Most Toxic Sadasya !!

Red Team Wins Question :- (Energy Vampire) Blue:… — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 10, 2025

Team Red dominated almost all the answers, scoring back-to-back points. Only one round went in Blue’s favor when both sides named Kunickaa the “energy vampire.” By the end, Red sealed the task with a clear lead.

Amaal Mallik Gets The Badge Of Captain

After the task, Bigg Boss gathered the housemates in the assembly room and asked them to vote for a new captain from Team Red. Things got tense when Mridul and Amaal received the same number of votes. To break the tie, voting happened again, and this time, Amaal managed to get more support.

No more rounds as of now!

Team Red has won the Captaincy Task(2-0) and now the captain will be chosen from the Red Team!! (Team Red 🔴 :- Pranit, Mridul, Abhishek, Avez, Amaal, Tanya, Farhana & Ashnoor)#BiggBoss19 — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 10, 2025

With Amaal stepping in as the new captain, the equations inside the Bigg Boss 19 house are bound to change. His decisions in the coming days will decide whether he can maintain peace or end up in the middle of fresh fights.

