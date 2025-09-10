Bigg Boss 19 is presently in its week 3, and turmoil is everywhere in the house. We have already seen two Weekend Ka Vaar shows where Salman Khan did not pull himself back from bashing the contestants and showing them the true picture of their presentation inside the show.

However, in the third week of Bigg Boss 19, the Bhaijan of Bollywood is set to get replaced by two major names due to his other commitments.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan to get replaced in Weekend Ka Vaar

When the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar was ending, Salman Khan hinted at two special appearances in the next Weekend Ka Vaar. With the hints dropped, it was clear that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will make their presence felt in Week 3 to promote their forthcoming film Jolly LLB 3.

For those unaware, Akshay and Arshad are set to reunite in a major courtroom drama for the third installment of Jolly LLB. The film is set to hit big screens on September 19, 2025.

However, due to other shooting commitments, Salman Khan is set to miss this episode. According to BBTak, Salman will be replaced and the show will be hosted by Akki and Warsi. As of now, the Megastar is shooting in Ladakh.

So, it remains to be seen how things will unfold in Week 3 of Weekend Ka Vaar and how Akshay and Arshad will manage the ups and downs among the contestants.

🚨 Salman Khan to not host the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot this weekend as he’s busy shooting for his films in Ladakh. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will host the weekend ka vaar episodes. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 10, 2025

What is the upcoming film of Bigg Boss 19 Host Salman Khan?

In Ladakh, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The Bhaijan of Bollywood also posted a first glimpse of his look on his official Instagram account. This confirmed that he is working on the Battle of Galwan, which becomes the reason behind his absence in Bigg Boss 19 this week.

The Battle of Galwan will witness the cinematic presentation of Indian and Chinese troops’ clashes at the Galwan region, which took place in June 2020. This was when the Indian soldiers bravely defended their territory against the gigantic Chinese army.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

For more updates on Bigg Boss 19, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Abe & Paulina Offer Support To Theo, Belle Opens Up To Shawn While Maggie & Julie Discuss Loss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News