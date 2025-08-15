Akshay Kumar is one of the most celebrated superstars of our country. Despite some of his films not being very successful at the box office, his stardom and charisma remain untouched. The actor is also known to speak his mind in his public appearances. Did you know that Akshay had once refused to take an award and instead gave it away to none other than Aamir Khan? He gave the reason to be the latter’s performance in Ghajini being superior to his act in Singh Is Kinng.

In the 2008 Star Screen Awards, Akshay Kumar won Best Actor in Popular Choice for his performance in the movie Singh Is Kinng. The award was bestowed on him after his fans voted for him. The actor was seen going on stage and initially thanking his fans for voting for him and thinking him worthy of this award.

Why Akshay Kumar Gave His Award To Aamir Khan?

However, Akshay Kumar goes on to reveal how he recently watched Ghajini, wherein he was blown away by Aamir Khan’s performance. He revealed how he again saw his Singh Is Kinng and could not help but compare his performance with Aamir’s. The Ram Setu actor said, “I could not help but compare our works, and that’s when I realized that the best actor this year according to me, is Aamir Khan for Ghajini.”

Akshay Kumar went on to add that what Aamir Khan did for Ghajini was historic. He then shockingly announced that he is not one of those who will take an award that belongs to someone else. He lastly revealed that this award rightfully belongs to Aamir and walked off the stage without taking the award. The Phir Hera Pheri actor, however, apologized to his fans who had voted for him in this particular category. This gesture of his shocked all the onlookers, including his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay Kumar & Aamir Khan Projects

On the work front, after Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Jolly LLB 3, which will be released in theaters on September 19, 2025. In this courtroom drama, he will face off with Arshad Warsi. On the other hand, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par had a successful box office run, resulting in the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of that year 2025. He made a special appearance in Rajinikanth’s starter Coolie, which released on August 14, 2025. Apart from this, he is reportedly said to make a superhero movie with Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Disha Patani Once Lamented How No One Ever Proposed To Her Since School: “Sad Life Rahi Hai Kafi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News