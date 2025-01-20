Disha Patani is a popular actress in the film industry, and she won hearts with her beauty. However, the actress once humorously lamented over not getting any proposal since her school days. Disha became popular because of her girl-next-door image in her Bollywood debut movie, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and became the national crush. Over the years, her number of followers has only increased, and she is the epitome of hotness these days. Scroll below for the deets.

Disha’s closeness to Tiger Shroff made everyone believe the duo were romantically involved. However, they never officially accepted or denied it. In that same interview the actress also revealed how things did not change for her after entering the film industry, that is no one ever proposed to her.

According to Filmibeat, during a promotional event for Malang, Disha Patani shared how no one had ever proposed to her since school. One of the main reasons was her father’s profession, as he was in the police. She said, “Kisi ne propose hi nahi kiya, actually. School mein tomboy thi.”

The Kalki 2898 AD actress added, “Dad police mein the, kisi ne poocha nahi kabhi. Phir college mein bhi kisi ne nahi poocha. Phir idhar aa gayi. Idhar koi party-varty mein nahi jaati hoon, toh mili nahi kisi se. Sad life rahi hai kaafi.”

Disha Patani starrer Malang was a romantic action thriller by Mohit Suri. It features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie was a commercial success and is available on Netflix. Disha was praised for her performance and received a strong 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter. Disha was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, and Kanguva, which were released in 2024. She will be next seen in Welcome To the Jungle.

Recently, a BTS picture surfaced online showing Disha alongside Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson and actor Harry Goodwins. According to reports, it is for an upcoming web series marking her first Hollywood venture.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Once Shared His Honest Thoughts On Recreating His Iconic Tip Tip Barsa Paani: “I Would’ve Definitely Been Disappointed…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News