Kalki 2898 AD enjoyed a blockbuster run in the first phase of its worldwide release. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer made its way to the Japan theatres on January 3, 2025. After a blockbuster opening, negative word-of-mouth took over, and the sci-fi action drama has reportedly crashed in the overseas market. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Kalki 2898 AD Day 1 in Japan

As previously informed, Kalki 2898 AD registered the third-highest opening for an Indian film in Japan. It earned an estimated box office collection of JPY 8.5 million (INR 46.14 lacs). Nag Ashwin’s directorial was only after RRR and Saaho while leaving behind other biggies like Pathaan, Jawan, and Baahubali 2.

An unexpected crash?

As per a recent report by Track Tollywood, Prabhas starrer opened to highly mixed, most negative reviews. While the pre-release buzz helped it make a stunning opening, things turned upside down soon after.

The opening weekend figures of Kalki 2898 AD are yet to be revealed. However, as per multiple reports, they are somewhere near Salaar (JPY 18.25 million) and Jawan (JPY 16.50 million). It was expected to leave behind or at least give head-on competition to RRR (JPY 45 million) but reportedly stands nowhere close to SS Rajamouli’s film.

It is to be noted that neither Salaar nor Jawan have been amongst the top Indian grossers in Japan. This means that even Kalki 2898 AD turned out to be a dud in the overseas circuit.

Highest-grossing Indian films in Japan

RRR continues to lead with its unbeatable 100 crore+ earnings. No other Indian film is anywhere near that milestone. Kalki 2898 AD was expected to set new benchmarks, but that unfortunately could not happen.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Indian titles in Japan below:

RRR: 132 crores gross Muthu: 23.50 crores gross Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 18.15 crores gross Darbar: 12.34 crores gross 3 Idiots: 10.05 crores gross

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Box Office Day 5: 200 Crores Loading, Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Unlocks New Milestones!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News