Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are only three days away from the release of their Sankranti treat, Game Changer. The political action thriller is enjoying good hype across the nation. Advance booking sales have also commenced nationwide. Scroll below to see how it is performing so far.

Day 1 Pre-Sales in India

As per Sacnilk, Game Changer has registered advance booking sales of 1.70 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) in India. It is performing the best in the Telugu version, which contributes to almost 90% of the total pre-sales. It is followed by Hindi, which has sold around 6K tickets nationwide. The occupancy in the Tamil language is yet to pick up pace.

As far as the best-performing states are concerned, Andhra Pradesh leads with pre-sales worth 1.97 crores. Game Changer is also showing good trends in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Game Changer vs Acharya

Ram Charan was last seen in the 2022 action drama, Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi. The Telugu action drama enjoyed favorable pre-release buzz. It grossed advance booking sales of 15.75 crores for the opening day. In order to beat that, Game Changer must grow by 826%. Its advance booking commenced last evening, and the number of shows are gradually increasing. The last 48 hours are usually the most crucial.

It is now to be seen whether Ram Charan will be able to beat his last film in advance booking sales and begin 2025 on a victorious note.

Game Changer is currently dwindling because of the mixed reactions to the initial promos. The trailer received good reviews. However, the teaser was criticized because of its complexities, which dipped the curiosity around Shankar‘s film. The Sankranti holiday is one of the biggest festivals in the South, and the box office figures will hopefully benefit with huge footfalls.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

