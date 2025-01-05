S Shankar clarified his statement after Kashyap suggested that Shankar made the film with the audience’s short attention span in mind. During a media interaction in Chennai, Shankar said he never compared his filmmaking to Instagram Reels. He was shocked when Anurag Kashyap made those comments.

Shankar explained, “I didn’t say anything about Instagram Reels. We need to convey things quickly and effectively. If we fail to do that, the audience may get distracted. The film should keep the audience engaged throughout. Editor Reuben has achieved this in Game Changer. That’s what I wanted to say.” He added, “I didn’t know Anurag had said this and it’s shocking because it came from a genuine place.”

Shankar also discussed the current generation of viewers. He said, “Today’s audience is impatient. Within ten minutes, they will take out their phones and start commenting on the film on social media. They get distracted easily. So the film’s editing must keep them engaged. When you watch Game Changer you will see that it is fast-paced. The film doesn’t allow you to look away.”

Anurag Kashyap had earlier quoted Shankar’s statement in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. Kashyap mentioned that Shankar had said he made Game Changer with the audience’s attention span in mind. Kashyap responded, “I don’t know what that means! We’ll find out when we see the film.”

Kashyap also criticized filmmakers for making films based on what the audience wants. He believes that the decline begins when filmmakers start catering to the audience instead of creating original content. Kashyap thinks that the audience is a vast group with different tastes and there is a specific set of viewers for each type of content.

Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, will be released in cinemas on January 10. Ram Charan plays an honest IPS officer, and Kiara Advani plays a fellow officer. Other key actors include Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil.

