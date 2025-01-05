Nandamuri Balakrishna is famous for his movies on the silver screen and his show Unstoppable with NBK on the small screen. He has been entertaining audiences on Aha with his unique hosting style. The show features many star heroes talking about their experiences and sharing opinions. However, one major issue has caught the attention of viewers. Jr NTR’s name was not mentioned in any of the episodes.

The show is currently in its fourth season and has been a big success. The first three seasons were also popular. The new season has already aired six episodes, and soon, there will be an episode featuring Ram Charan. The show is entertaining, but fans are upset that Jr NTR’s name has not been mentioned at all. This has led to a lot of discussions on social media.

In Unstoppable with NBK, Balakrishna generally shows photos of star heroes on the screen and asks the guest heroes to share their opinions on those co-stars. However, Jr NTR’s name has been strangely absent from all conversations. Fans of Jr NTR are upset. They feel that their favorite actor has been ignored.

Balayya: "మా వాడితో" కూడా మూవీ చేశావు, ట్రిపుల్ రోల్ చేశాడుగా? అని అడిగితే Bobby: అవును సార్, జై లవ కుశ. Balayya: హా.. "మా వాడు" బాగా చేస్తాడు కదా.. Why miru intentionally Cut chesaru e clip @BvsRavi ? మీ కుటుంబ స్వార్థం, సినిమాల కలెక్షన్ల కోసం నందమూరి కుటుంబంలో చిచ్చులు… pic.twitter.com/XtKGIAGqFd — Red Book (@RedBook_TDP) January 4, 2025

This situation has sparked many conversations. Balakrishna has spoken about many big stars like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, and Mahesh Babu. He has also mentioned Ram Charan, Prabhas, and Allu Arjun. However, his own family hero, Jr NTR, has not come up even once, which is making many fans feel disappointed.

There is also some history between Balakrishna and Nagarjuna. They had some issues in the past. Despite this, Balakrishna has mentioned Nagarjuna’s name several times in the show, making Jr NTR’s absence even more noticeable.

What added more fuel to the fire is that when director Bobby attended the last episode of Unstoppable with NBK, everyone thought Balakrishna should have mentioned Jr NTR. The latter played an important role in the film Jai Lava Kusa, which Bobby directed. The film was a big hit; everyone praised Jr NTR’s performance. However, in that episode, when Bobby was present, Balakrishna did not ask him about Jr NTR.

Some fans believe that this was not an accident. They claim that Aha edited out any mention of Jr NTR. They have even criticized Aha for this. Some fans are saying they will take action if this is true.

In the end, whether the issue is real or not, Balakrishna has not mentioned Jr NTR in the show, which has left many fans disappointed. The question is whether the two stars will resolve their differences, if any, and make their fans happy in the future.

