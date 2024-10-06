Devara has done well so far at the Indian box office, and soon, it’ll hit the 250 crore mark and cruise towards the 300 crore milestone. The film did witness some bigger drops on weekdays, but on the weekend, it is expected to rake in a healthy sum. Amid this, Jr NTR has secured a spot in a special list of Indian actors by unleashing the 1000 crore milestone in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Coming from a global blockbuster like RRR, NTR was under huge pressure to deliver a big money spinner. So far, the Tollywood superstar has done well. Purely on the basis of stardom, he has managed to comfortably cross the 200 crore mark in India’s net collections. He has received strong backing from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and even in the Hindi belt, his biggie has earned good numbers.

Yesterday, Devara completed 9 days in theatres, and so far, it has earned a solid total of 233.60 crores net at the Indian box office. With the help of this, Jr NTR has crossed a cumulative collection of 1000 crores net in the post-COVID era. For the unversed, he has been a part of two films in the post-pandemic era, including RRR and his latest release.

RRR did a business of 772 crores in India, and now, with Devara earning 233.60 crores, Jr NTR’s cumulative post-COVID collection stands at a staggering 1005.60 crores net at the Indian box office. He has now become the 6th Indian actor to achieve this feat.

Apart from Jr NTR, the 1000-crore club also includes Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

On the front, NTR will be next seen in War 2, which reportedly features him as an antagonist against Hrithik Roshan. The film is expected to hit theatres on August 24, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: The GOAT Box Office Worldwide (31 Days): Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Crosses 460 Crores, To Wrap Up Soon

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News