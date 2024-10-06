The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, is currently in the final phase of its theatrical run, and there are a couple of reasons behind it. The biggest reason is that the film is already out on Netflix, which has clearly reduced theatrical footfalls. Another reason is Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, which is releasing this Thursday. It will definitely take away a maximum chunk of screens in Tamil Nadu, leaving the Thalapathy Vijay starrer with negligible shows/screens. Let’s find out where it stands at the worldwide box office after 31 days!

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, The Greatest Of All Time, which received mixed reviews from critics. However, that didn’t affect its run, especially in Tamil Nadu. Yes, territories like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala failed to meet expectations, but the performance in Tamil Nadu and the overseas market helped the film earn a strong total.

Yesterday, The GOAT completed 31 days in theatres. On day 31, it earned just 0.27 crore at the Indian box office, which clearly indicates that the film is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Including this, the total domestic collection stands at 256.52 crores net. Inclusive of taxes, it equals a gross domestic collection of 302.69 crores.

In the overseas market, The GOAT has emerged as a big success by amassing 160 crores gross so far. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 462.69 crores gross after 31 days.

Take a look at the worldwide collection breakdown of The Greatest Of All Time:

India net – 256.52 crores

India gross – 302.69 crores

Overseas gross – 160 crores

Worldwide gross – 462.69 crores

The GOAT has gone much ahead of its breakeven at the worldwide box office, but if we compare it with a staggering cost of around 400 crores, the film is considered to be an underachiever against its domestic collection.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

