Navra Maza Navsacha 2, starring Swapnil Joshi, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Hemal Ingle, and Supriya Pilgaonkar, is doing extremely well at the Indian box office and has exceeded expectations. Yes, considering the cult status of its predecessor, it was expected to do well, but no one ever thought the film would fetch much above 100% returns. So, today, let’s compare the sequel’s performance with its predecessor!

Glorious success of part one

For those who don’t know, Navra Maza Navsacha was released in 2005. Loosely based on Amitabh Bachchan’s Bombay To Goa, the film was welcomed with positive reviews by critics and audiences. With glowing word-of-mouth, the film performed extremely well and amassed a staggering 4.70 crores against a budget of just 80 lakh.

It was declared a blockbuster at the Indian box office. After the theatrical success, the film gained cult status due to its popularity from television screenings and home media. With such a legacy, it set the stage for part two’s grand arrival.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2’s triumph at the Indian box office

Released on the occasion of National Cinema Day, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 got off to a flying start. Despite mixed reviews, the nostalgia factor worked well with the Marathi audience. As a result, the film has amassed 18.22 crores* net at the Indian box office in just 16 days. After scoring 0.25 crore* on the third Friday, the biggie raked in another 0.42 crore* yesterday.

Reportedly, the Navra Maza Navsacha sequel is made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this, it has amassed 18.22 crores*, thus yielding an ROI (return on investment) of 10.22 crores. Calculated further, it equals 127.75% returns.

Also, as we mentioned above, the predecessor did a business of 4.70 crores during its theatrical run. So, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is ahead by 287.66% higher collection, which is commendable.

More about the film

Directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 also stars Ashok Saraf, Nirmiti Sawant, Vaibhav Mangle, Siddharth Jadhav, and others in key roles. It was released on September 20.

(* denotes estimated numbers)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

