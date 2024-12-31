Marathi film industry this year witnessed a huge and sharp growth at the box office. Swwapnil Joshi, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and others are leading the way and following the formula and the rule very diligently. This year many Marathi films ruled at the box office and some of them churned out profits much better than other regional industries.

Highest-Grossing Marathi Film

The highest-grossing Marathi film of the year was Naach Ga Ghuma, which earned 23.55 crore at the box office. It was produced by Swwapnil Joshi. This was followed by Navra Maza Navsacha 2, which was produced by Sachin Pilgaonkar and starred Swwapnil Joshi.

Meanwhile films like Shivrayancha Chhava (6.24 crore), Phullwanti (5.96 crore), and Gharat Ganpati (4.27 crore) might have made their way to the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year, but all of them failed to recover their budgets!

Least Profitable Film

The least profitable Marathi film this year was Alyad Palyad, which was made on a budget of almost 4 crore and earned 4.11 crore at the box office, registering a profit of 2.75%.

Most Profitable Marathi Film Of 2024

The most profitable Marathi film of 2024 is Navra Maza Navsacha 2, starring Sachin Pilgaonkar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Swwapnil Joshi, and Hemal Ingle. Mounted on a budget of almost 8 crore, it earned 20.67 crore in its lifetime. Nana Patekar’s Ole Aale was the second most-profitable Marathi film of 2024 with a profit of 145.67%.

Check out the most profitable Marathi films of 2024.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2: 158.53% Ole Aale: 145.67% Naach Ga Ghuma: 135.5% Dharamveer 2: 75.75% Juna Furniture: 55.63% Dharmarakshak Mahaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj: 65.5%

