Sachin Pilgaonkar’s Navra Maza Navsacha 2 has closed its run at the Indian box office on a glorious note after spending over a month in theatres. Despite flaws, the film did wonders as the nostalgia factor clicked with the audience. In fact, it pulled off a bigger total than expected and secured a super-hit verdict during its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Helmed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, the Navra Maza Navsacha sequel was released on September 20. Even though the trailer received mixed response, there was a buzz on the ground level due to the goodwill of its predecessor. Also, as veterans of Marathi film industry came together after so many years, the audience was excited to watch the film on the big screen.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 opened to mixed reviews from critics, but that didn’t stop it from minting moolah at the Indian box office. It enjoyed a superb response in Maharashtra, which contributed almost the entire chunk of business. As per the update coming in, the film has closed its theatrical run by earning 20.64 crores net in India. Yes, it is still playing in a very limited number of shows, but that won’t make any difference to the aforementioned figure.

Reportedly, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this cost, the film has earned 20.64 crores net. So, it has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 12.64 crores. Calculated further, it equals 158% returns at the Indian box office, thus securing a super-hit verdict.

Meanwhile, the Navra Maza Navsacha sequel features Swapnil Joshi, Hemal Ingle, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and Sachin Pilgaonkar in key roles. It also stars Ashok Saraf, Vaibhav Mangle, Siddharth Jadhav, Nirmiti Sawant, Santosh Pawar, and others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

