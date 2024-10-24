Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is almost a week away from the big release. The horror-comedy drama, co-starring Triptii Dimri, is enjoying tremendous buzz in the market. The early signs are positive and it will surely garner a better opening than its predecessor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Scroll below as we decode the number game!

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Box Office Collection

Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar in the sequel, and immense curiosity remained about his performance. He gained positive reviews for his portrayal of Rooh Baba. The sequel from the successful franchise gave him the best opening of his career, with 14.11 crores coming in. Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 became a super hit at the box office with lifetime collections of 185.57 crores.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 1

Despite massive buzz, there also remain multiple roadblocks on the way. To begin with, Kartik Aaryan is clashing with Ajay Devgn, who returns to the big screens with Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. It’s going to be a tough battle for screens as well as ticket sales. On the other hand, Laxmi Pooja will be celebrated this year on two days – October 31 and November 1, 2024. With the festivities, there is a possibility that the footfalls during the evening shows may be impacted on the opening day.

Considering all the aforementioned factors, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may open between 20-25 crores.

BB3 vs BB2 Opening Day Collection

One thing is certain: Kartik Aaryan will score his all-time best opening with BB3. From the 14.11 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned, there’s a scope of almost 41-77% growth! Only time will tell where it eventually lands.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, BB3 will mark the return of Vidya Balan as Manjulika. It is going to be double the trouble as she will be joined by Madhuri Dixit. Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz also play pivotal roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is releasing in theatres on November 1, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

