Kartik Aaryan is all set to reprise his much-loved character as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy flick is arriving in theatres this Diwali, and the pre-release buzz is sky-high. There are also immense expectations as it could help the actor achieve the 500 crore mark in the post-Covid era. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released in theatres on November 1, 2024. Kartik Aaryan took over the legacy of Akshay Kumar in the sequel. Surprisingly, the response was highly favorable, and he delivered a super hit at the box office. It is now to be seen whether he manages to continue the streak of success with the upcoming Diwali release.

Kartik Aaryan at the box office (Post-Covid)

Kartik has been part of some versatile content in the past few years. In the post-pandemic era, his first theatrical release was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also helped revive footfalls in Indian theatres in a huge way. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any ‘hit’ affair since.

Take a look at the four theatrical releases of Kartik Aaryan in the post-Covid era below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022): 185.57 crores (Super-hit) Shehzada (2023): 32.50 crores (Flop) SatyaPrem Ki Katha (2023): 80.35 crores (Plus) Chandu Champion (2024): 65.50 crores (Losing)

Inching closer to the 500 crore mark!

The combined sum of his last 4 releases is 363.92 crores. Kartik Aaryan needs around 136.08 crores more to hit the 500 crore mark. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, that is very much possible. The anticipation is at par, and the advance booking is expected to be fantastic. The stage is set, and it all now depends on word of mouth.

Clash with Singham Again

The only worrisome factor is the box office clash with Singham Again. Rohit Shetty is arriving with his Avengers of the cop universe. The star cast features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff. It will be a tough battle for footfalls, so there is no scope of error for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

