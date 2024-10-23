There were immense expectations from Alia Bhatt led Jigra, but it unfortunately could not live up to the expectations. The action-thriller co-starring Vedang Raina has completed 12 days in theatres. Scroll below to know the total box office collection so far.

It would be safe to say that there was a lot of freshness in Jigra. A tale about siblings, a fresh pairing, a female star leading an action movie; numerous factors could have hit the right note. It made a decent debut at the Indian box office, but the mixed word-of-mouth gradually took over.

Jigra Budget

One of the major drawbacks of Jigra is its high budget. Director Vasan Bala and his team splurged 90 crores to deliver a roller coaster ride filled with emotional yet thrilling moments with action sequences. Even its Dussehra competitor, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, has been underwhelming, but its low budget has saved the producers from losses.

Box Office Collection Day 12

On the second Tuesday, Jigra clocked earnings of 0.55 crores at the Indian box office. It witnessed a further dip from 0.60 crores earned on day 11. The total sum now stands at 28.58 crores in the domestic market.

Vasan Bala reacts to Jigra failure

Director Vasan Bala has taken responsibility for disappointing box office figures for the action thriller. He was grateful for Alia Bhatt trusting his vision but admitted something surely had gone wrong, which is why the audience stayed away from the theatre.

Diwali storm incoming

The film now has only about a week to accumulate the maximum moolah possible. Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are arriving this Diwali and are sure to dominate the theatre screens. With better options in theatres, Alia Bhatt starrer could be in a fearful situation.

