After the Diwali storm with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, all eyes are on December. Cine goers nationwide are chanting Allu Arjun’s name amid massive anticipation around Pushpa 2. The action thriller has earned over 1000 crores from pre-release business. The breakeven target at the worldwide box office has now been revealed. Scroll below for all the details!

Pushpa: The Rule is slated to hit theatres worldwide on December 6, 2024. We’ve been blessed with Indian blockbusters this year, like HanuMan, Stree 2, and Kalki 2898 AD. All eyes are now on Allu Arjun’s upcoming film, which is expected to shatter major box office records and surpass its predecessor.

Pushpa 2 Breakeven Target

Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa 2 needs to earn a whopping 1200 crores to reach the breakeven stage at the worldwide box office. Allu Arjun starrer is one of the most expensive Indian films, made on a budget of 500 crores. The expensive cost comes with more risks, but hopefully, the content will be kickass enough to achieve greater heights in its lifetime run globally.

If Pushpa 2 crosses the 1200 crore mark worldwide, it will surpass Indian biggies like Kalki 2898 AD (1.054.67 crores), Pathaan (1069.85 crores) and Jawan (1163.82 crores) to become the fifth highest-grossing film globally.

Pushpa 2 will compete with RRR & KGF Chapter 2

Assuming Pushpa: The Rule achieves the 1200 crore milestone, it will battle against KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crores), which is currently the fourth-highest Indian grosser worldwide. From there, the race will be against RRR (1275.51 crores) for an official entry into the Top 3.

Earns 1085 crores from pre-business alone

Everything looks in favor of Pushpa 2, which is reported to have already earned 1085 crores from the pre-release business alone. This includes theatrical as well as non-theatrical rights. Take a look at the breakdown below:

Theatrical rights:

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh – 220 crores

North India – 200 crores

Tamil Nadu – 50 crores

Karnataka – 30 crores

Kerala – 20 crores

Overseas – 140 crores

Total – 660 crores

Digital rights: 275 crores

Music rights: 65 crores

Satellite rights: 85 crores

Grand Total – 1085 crores

