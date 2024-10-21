Kalki 2898 AD is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s magnum opus has achieved many milestones in its box office run. It was already the highest Indian grosser in Russia. The journey is going to get bigger and better as it is set for a re-release in the international market. Scroll below for a detailed comparison with Pathaan & Baahubali 2.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD was a step ahead in revolutionizing Indian cinema. It was an action spectacle with tremendous VFX and a powerful star cast. It was the seventh Indian film of all time to cross the 1000 crore mark, grossing 1054.67 crores in its lifetime.

Kalki 2898 AD is re-releasing in Russia

While India will be celebrating the release of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 this Diwali, Kalki 2898 AD makers have a surprise for cine-goers as the film will be re-releasing in Russia. It is to be noted that Prabhas starrer had already become the highest Indian grosser of 2024 there during its original run.

Box Office Collection in Russia

As per Nishit Shaw, Prabhas starrer had made earnings of INR 14.30 lacs (₽1.64M) in Russia. It earned almost 173% higher than Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan, which had made box office collection of 5.23 lacs (₽600K).

If that’s not enough, Kalki 2898 AD also minted more than Prabhas’ own, Baahubali 2, which minted 3.75 lacs (₽430K) during its lifetime in Russia.

With the re-release, Nag Ashwin’s directorial will achieve greater heights and create domination with much higher earnings than most Indian biggies!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

