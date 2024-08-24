Prabhas made a smashing comeback at the box office with Kalki 2898 AD, the seventh highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. The epic dystopian sci-fi action drama was praised for its spectacular performances, VFX, and strong BGM. However, a controversy was stirred after Arshad Warsi said the leading actor looked like a “joker” in the film. Director Nag Ashwin has now broken his silence and below are all the details you need!

In a recent interview, Arshad was asked about the latest film he had watched in theatres. He said it was Kalki 2898 AD and expressed his disappointment over Prabhas’s portrayal. He claimed he expected a Mad Max or a Mel Gibson but was rather sad to see a Joker-like portrayal. His remarks brought him massive backlash, more so because he instead praised Ranbir Kapoor’s controversial film, Animal.

Nag Ashwin on Arshad Warsi’s “Joker” remark on Prabhas

Netizens have been divided, and a war between South and Hindi cinema has re-initiated. A user shared a sequence from Kalki 2898 AD and captioned it, “This One Scene >>> Whole Bollywood.”

Reacting to it, Nag Ashwin responded on Twitter/X, “Let’s not go backwards..no more north-south or bolly vs tolly..eyes on the bigger picture.. United Indian Film Industry..Arshad saab should have chosen his words better..but it’s ok..sending buji toys 4 his kids..il work hard so tweets fdfs that prabhas was the best ever in k2″

An angry, however, pointed out how hate is being spread against Prabhas and South cinema. To this, Kalki 898 AD director added, “Too much hate in the world already bro…we can try not to add to it..I know prabhas garu will also feel the same…”

Nani, Sudheer Babu & others’ reaction to the controversy

Previously, Nani made a harsh remark on Arshad Warsi and said, “This is the most publicity he must have received in his life.”

On the other hand, Sudheer Babu reacted, “Prabhas’ stature is too big for comments coming from small minds.”

Kalki 2898 AD Saswata Chatterjee also defended Prabhas, saying he was the best choice and did amazing work in the film.

