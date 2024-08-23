Samantha Ruth Prabhu is popularly known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films. During her marriage with Nagarjuna Akkineni’s son Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, the actress shared a close bond with the former, who often spoke highly of her. Despite her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and her former father-in-law maintained mutual respect. While her old photos and videos often gain traction on social media, a particular video gained much attention and was addressed by the actress.

The video featured Samantha posing between Suriya and Nagarjuna. When asked about picking between Suriya and Nagarjuna as the most handsome man during an appearance in a throwback interview, the actress gave a memorable response. She recited Nagarjuna’s famous dialogue from Manmadhudhu 2 and added, “My mama is the most handsome.”

Samantha and Nagarjuna share an exceptional bond as the actor always cherished her as her own daughter, often displaying a strong, protective, and affectionate bond. Their bond extends beyond family ties as they collaborated on several films including Manam, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Manmadhudhu 2, and others.

She and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 after dating for a few years, however, announced their separation in 2021. The actor got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8, 2024, and shared intimate photos from the ceremony on his social media. Meanwhile, Samantha is also rumored to have moved on and is likely dating filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Citadel: Honey Bunny, set for release on November 7 on Amazon Prime. She will also be seen in Bangaram, her debut project as a producer.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna will be seen in Kubera alongside Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. According to reports, the film’s plot is set in Dharavi, Mumbai, with Dhanush reportedly portraying a homeless man who rises to become a powerful mafia figure. The filmmakers recently unveiled an intriguing first look of Dhanush in this role.

