Kalki 2898 AD Disappoints OTT Viewers With 6-Minute Trimmed Version

Kalki 2898 AD witnessed a glorious run in theatres. Had the Stree 2 storm not arrived, Prabhas starrer could have enjoyed a more extended screening and added more collections to its 1000 crore+ box office figures. It is now available for screening on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. However, viewers have been bummed over the 6-minute trims makers have made to the digital versions. Scroll below for all the details!

With screens divided between three big releases on Independence Day (Khel Khel Mein, Stree 2, and Vedaa), Kalki was washed out of the Indian theatres. It had already concluded its overseas run before that. The worldwide collections wrapped up around 1054.67 crores gross. Prabhas’ biggie was released for online streaming on August 22, 2024.

The Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD is available on Netflix. Amazon Prime Video has released the epic dystopian science-fiction action drama in its original language, Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam and subtitles in English. As per a report by Track Telugu, it has been trimmed by six minutes without any valid reason.

Kalki 2898 AD had a runtime of 181 minutes (3 hours and 1 minute) in theatres. However, both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video versions are only 175 minutes long. Netizens are pissed over the allegedly “abrupt cuts,” leading to a hasty jump between sequences.

Here are the four cut scenes Kalki 2898 AD fans will not be able to watch online:

A part of Prabhas’ extensive introduction scene where an elderly woman and an antagonist call him “Kappa” has been chopped. Some of the scenes from the beach in the Ta Takkara song have been cut short. OTT viewers will not be able to view Prabhas and his maroon outfit after he’s expelled by Colony security Prabhas fighting with two men, which led to his introduction, has also been trimmed. Remember Deepika Padukone in the tunnel that leads to the interval? New lyrics to the Kalki theme have been added to the BGM, while the interval card has been removed.

A few more changes have reportedly been made in the dubs to ensure a smooth experience for fans watching Kalki 2898 AD on OTT.

