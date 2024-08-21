The excitement is palpable as Prabhas’ blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD is all set to release on the OTT streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Yes, you heard that right! The magnum opus will be released on the two well-known platforms on August 22, 2024. Now, director Nag Ashwin has addressed several fan theories surrounding the film. Fans have started theorizing many subplots that might unfold in the sequel.

However, sadly, Nag Ashwin went on to debunk all the fan theories regarding the Prabhas starrer. Ashwin could be seen addressing the theories in a fun post shared by the official social media handle of Amazon Prime Video. One popular theory by the fans is that Dulquer Salmaan’s character might return in the sequel to reveal Prabhas’ true identity in Kalki 2898 AD. However, Ashwin has denied the same. Another theory suggested that Prabhas’ character Bhairava’s vehicle, Bujji would eventually transform into a white horse for Deepika Padukone’s son. For the unversed, Deepika’s Sumathi is shown to be Kalki’s mother, who is the final avatar of Lord Vishnu. It is said that Kalki will ride a white horse while prevailing peace on this earth. Even though the director liked this theory, he debunked it too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Another theory was that Vijay Deverakonda, who played Arjun in Kalki 2898 AD, would join hands with Prabhas to fight Supreme Yaskin, which is essayed by Kamal Haasan. Nag Ashwin also refuted this theory. Some fans also feel that Prabhas’ Bhairava is Deepika Padukone’s son, who came from the future to protect his mother. However, the director also declared this theory to be false.

Well, it will be interesting to see what Nag Ashwin ultimately plans for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama. The film strongly connects with our Indian epic, Mahabharat, and is set against the backdrop of the dystopian town of Kashi.

Must Read: Arshad Warsi Called ‘Unprofessional’ By Sudheer Babu For Calling Prabhas Joker In Kalki 2898 AD, Says “Prabhas’ Stature Is Too Big”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News