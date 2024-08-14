Ravi Teja is all set to entice fans in his upcoming Telugu film Mr Bachchan, a remake of Ajay Devgn’s 2018 film Raid. However, before the film’s release tomorrow (August 15), the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ordered the makers to make some changes to the movie. According to a news report in Bollywood Hungama, one of the changes includes replacing a poster of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, shown when the credits roll, with the former’s poster with his wife, Jaya Bachchan.

This was not the only change that was demanded by the CBFC to the makers of Mr Bachchan. Apart from the changes in Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s poster, the makers were also asked to add a disclaimer stating that the movie is fictional and does not resemble anyone. The CBFC further asked the makers to remove some abusive words along with some gory and violent scenes. The film also had a scene of a child smoking Beedi, which was replaced with a pencil.

The poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha was featured in the movie’s rolling title, but it has now been replaced with Big B’s poster with his wife, Jaya Bachchan. Following these changes, the CBFC passed the movie with a U/A certificate on Tuesday (August 13). The film has been helmed by Harish Shankar.

It also stars Jagapathi Babu as the main antagonist. Mr Bachchan also stars Bhagyashri Borse, who was last seen in Chandu Champion opposite Kartik Aaryan. It will also witness a box office clash with Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt’s Double iSmart. However, the makers of Mr Bachchan have remained tight-lipped about the changes that were demanded by the CBFC and have not yet released a statement. The 2018 film Raid also starred Ileana D’cruz in the lead role. It was based on the income tax raid which was conducted on Sardar Inder Singh.

