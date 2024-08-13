Bheema Box Office Collection Day 4: Duniya Vijay's Actioner Shines, But Soon To Face Competition From Thangalaan, Double iSmart, Mr. Bachchan

After months in the shadows, the Kannada film industry is back in the limelight with the roaring success of Duniya Vijay-starrer Bheema. The sight of theatres boasting “Housefull” signs has been refreshing. This triumph isn’t just a win for the makers of Bheema but a celebration for Sandalwood and its loyal fans. The film’s collection is just what was needed to reignite enthusiasm.

Bheema, directed by Duniya Vijay, has made a notable impact at the box office, amassing over 12.85 crore nett in just four days. As a gangster drama with ‘A’ rating, the film’s box office performance indicates it has struck a chord with viewers. Also, the fact that the film has been released exclusively in the Kannada market and its earnings from a regional market alone are remarkable achievements.

Bheema collected 3.95 crore on Friday, followed by 3.4 crore on Saturday and a good jump on Sunday, with 4 crore collections coming in. The film saw the usual Monday dip and earned approximately 1.50 crore, yesterday. Bheema’s net India total stands at 12.85 crore.

Bheema sparked considerable buzz among the mass audience, with nearly all Friday, Saturday, and Sunday shows selling out. As is typical with big hits, the weekday morning shows are slower, but mass films often see a boost after matinee times, and Bheema is expected to follow this pattern.

The Kannada film industry thrives on star power, and Bheema has once again proven this. Star-led films generally secure a strong opening thanks to their dedicated fan bases, and action or mass films often find smoother runs if they connect with the audience. Bheema has injected hope into the latter half of the year with its performance.

Bheema’s OTT Rights

The makers of Bheema have shown significant confidence. While other films often finalize satellite and OTT deals before release, the Bheema team chose to rely solely on theatre audiences, believing that success there would translate into digital success. Their gamble has been rewarded with impressive collections. The film’s strong box office performance has inspired other film teams to gear up for their releases.

However, after August 15, Bheema will face stiff competition from major releases like Thangalaan, Double iSmart, and Mr. Bachchan in the South and Khel Khel Mein, Stree 2, and Vedaa in the North. It will be intriguing to see how Bheema performs before these new films begin to dominate screens.

