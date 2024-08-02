If you haven’t seen iSmart Shankar, you can watch it on Sony LIV.

Release Date Of Double iSmart

Double iSmart is set to release on Independence Day, August 15, 2024. Originally in Telugu, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

In the Telugu market, it faces stiff competition from Ravi Teja’s Mr. Bachchan, along with Aay and 35. However, the dubbed version of Vikram’s Tamil film Thangaalan might pose a bigger challenge.

In the Hindi market, Double iSmart will have even tougher competition from three major releases: Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham’s Vedaa, and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, all of which are set to release on the same day.

Plot of Double iSmart

As the spiritual successor to iSmart Shankar, Double iSmart presents a similar storyline: an assassin receives the memories of a deceased police officer to assist in an investigation.

Cast And Crew Of Double iSmart

Double iSmart, written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, features an ensemble cast including Ram Pothineni, Kavya Thapar, Sanjay Dutt, Sayaji Shinde, Getup Srinu, Gurbani, Mohammad Ali, Makrand Deshpande, Tofan Pirani, and Sundeep Verma. The film is produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, with cinematography by Gianni Giannelli and Shyam K. Naidu. Mani Sharma provides the music, while Balaji Muppalla handles visual effects and Anil Paduri serves as the visual effects supervisor. Editing is overseen by Karthika Sreenivas R., with the production being managed by Puri Connects.

Trailer of Double iSmart

The teaser opens in a lab, introducing Ustad iSmart Shankar, also known as Double iSmart. It transitions into intense action sequences and reveals Sanjay Dutt’s character. The powerful and energetic background score enhances the teaser, giving it a Jigarthanda DoubleX vibe.

