Sivakarthikeyan’s ascent to fame began with popular TV shows but it was his debut film that truly established him as a well-known figure. Since then he has consistently delivered hit films demonstrating his talent across various genres.

Sivakarthikeyan, originally an engineering graduate, initially aspired to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a police officer. However after losing his father he altered his career path to support his family. It was during his participation in college events that he discovered his hidden talent which eventually led him to become a popular star.

In addition to his acting prowess Sivakarthikeyan holds a black belt in Karate. Not only that but he is also a qualified green belt player in the sport.

He began his career in television as a stand-up comedian winning the title of best comedian back in 2007. His quick wit and humble nature made him a popular host on a private channel. Sivakarthikeyan then made the leap to the big screen, landing a significant role in Pandiraj’s film Marina. Although he appeared in several films, it was Maaveeran and Prince that truly catapulted him to fame.

When Sivakarthikeyan Faced Backlash for His Comments on Korean People

Sivakarthikeyan once faced social media backlash for his remarks about Korean people. While speaking at a cultural event in a Trichy school he commented “Whenever I watch Korean films it feels like all the actors look the same. Sometimes it’s difficult to distinguish between the heroes and the heroines.”

These remarks were made in reference to a comedy scene from his film titled Don where Sivakarthikeyan and Soori speak in a gibberish language intended to mimic Korean. The scene became a hit among fans and the audience at the event erupted in excitement when Sivakarthikeyan recited lines from it. However some internet users criticized him for what they perceived as discriminatory comments.

How Much Does Sivakarthikeyan Earn Per Film?

Sivakarthikeyan’s journey from a TV anchor to one of the most bankable heroes in the Tamil film industry is truly inspiring. He has delivered numerous hits in his career like Ayalaan, Maaveeran and others. Currently it is reported that Sivakarthikeyan earns between Rs 20-30 crore per film. In comparison, top actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Ajith reportedly charge over Rs 100 crore per film according to media reports.

Sivakarthikeyan has several films lined up including Amaran. The film will be released on the occasion of Diwali October 31. This biopic is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Set in the year 2014, Major Mukund’s journey focuses on a search operation and a terrorist attack in Shopian, Kashmir. Initially scheduled for an August 15 release the film’s release was postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Meanwhile Sai Pallavi stars as the female lead in the movie.

Additionally, Sivakarthikeyan is preparing for his project with AR Murugadoss tentatively titled SK23. The film featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth will have original music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

According to a report by India Glitz, Sudha Kongara had approached actors Simbu, Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan for her future projects. She is expected to collaborate with Sivakarthikeyan for her next film. However the makers have not yet confirmed these reports. An official confirmation is still awaited.

